NOTE: Phyllis Potter’s age differs (84 or 85) from source to source. Potter’s age is listed as 85 in this story because the Pennsylvania State Police’s official report says that she is 85 years old.

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania State Police and members of the public are continuing to look for a woman that went missing out of Westfield over two weeks ago.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Phyllis Potter, 85, was last seen on July 21. Potter is a 5’2″ white woman who weighs 150 pounds. Potter has gray hair, has blue eyes, and wears glasses. Potter could be driving a white 2009 Subaru Outback that has a Pennsylvania license plate with the registration number DKL1425.

Currently, there are two active Facebook pages that are posting updates about the search for Potter. The page Phyllis Potter search and rescue has over 1,600 members and the page The Search For Phyllis Potter has over 2,000 members.

According to a flyer on the Phyllis Potter search and rescue page, Potter was staying at a friend’s home in Potter Brook Township on July 20. Potter reportedly left the home at 5 a.m. without speaking to her friend or taking her overnight bag. The friend could hear Potter drive away.

Potter was last seen at Missy’s Market in Harrison Valley on July 21. She can be seen on a surveillance camera wearing a black and white striped shirt and a fleece jacket with multi-colored squares. Potter was reportedly a regular customer at this location.

(Image from Phyllis Potter search and rescue): Phyllis Potter was last captured on a surveillance camera at Missy’s Market on July 21.

Potter doesn’t have a cell phone and does not use debit or credit cards; she exclusively uses cash. Potter is believed to have her purse and may have an unknown amount of cash on her person. She takes two low-dose medications, but it is unknown whether or not she has them with her.

Community members are continuing to search for Potter by drone, car, and foot. Police have investigated reported sightings and tips, but she has not been found. Searchers are asking members of the public to keep looking for signs of Potter and/or her vehicle. Back roads, ditches, bodies of water, and other areas not visible from main roads should be searched.

If anyone sees Phyllis Potter or her white Subaru Outback, they should call 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Mansfield barracks at 570-662-215 immediately.