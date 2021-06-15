Westminster Winner in Steuben County

Steuben County (WETM) – A Steuben County owner handler won big at the Westminster dog show.

Novia Staviski competed in last weekend’s Westminster dog show for the first time and took home a prize. Staviski’s basset hound, Odin, took home the award of merit in best of breed competition for basset hounds during the nationally televised event.

She says she fell in love with dog shows after learning about them from Odin’s obedience trainer. It started with just trying to socialize Odin and now they are taking home national prizes.

“I got my first Odin puppy when I was in college and I figured, oh maybe I will just do some obedience with him. Everyone reccomends socializing a little puppy, so I really started working obedience with him. I went to my first dog show in Syracuse, New York where we did obedience and I kind of got hooked from there and gone from there”

Staviski says she plans to keep doing dog shows and even has one this upcoming weekend.