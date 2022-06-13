ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The WETM Redcross Blood Drive will be at the Elmira Clarion Inn and the Radisson Hotel in Corning next week, June 21, 2022.

Hours for the drive are from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sites for the Blood Drive are at:

Clarion Inn 760 E. Water St. Elmira

Radisson Inn 125 Denison Parkway East Corning

All donors will be entered into a drawing to win a backyard fire pit, lawn chairs, and a Wegmans gift card. Donors can also register for a 10-dollar gift card by email.

To donate you can visit www.redcross.org, or, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).