WETM News Director Mark Silberstein celebrates final day with 18 News

(WETM) – Today is a bittersweet day at 18 News as News Director Mark Silberstein celebrates his final day working in the Twin Tiers.

Mark has served as the News Director at 18 News for two years and has accepted a new position in Corpus Christi, Texas. He hired many of the young journalists who have joined 18 News in the last two years, oversaw the daily content, and championed several fundraisers and phone banks for local organizations.

He was very active in the community – and a volunteer medic in West Elmira.

We wish him well and best of luck in Texas in his new position at KRIS and thank him for the opportunities he provided so many young journalists.