(WETM) — Shelby Clark is leaving WETM after 8 years to pursue a career in teaching.

Shelby joined the 18 New Team in 2015 as a weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter. In 2018, Shelby became our chief meteorologist. Shelby fell in love with teaching while visiting local schools, meeting Junior Weathercasters who visited the station, and helping new meteorologists launch their careers at WETM. She decided to start substitute teaching three years ago and pursued her master’s in teaching, all while giving the Twin Tiers their weather every night!

Shelby decided to leave the station to pursue teaching full-time, and her last day with us was Nov. 24. While we’re all going to miss her, we’re very happy for her and wish her luck pursuing this passion.

Some members of the WETM team (both current and past) recorded short goodbye messages for Shelby.