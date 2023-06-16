ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WETM employees spent part of the day on June 16 volunteering at a couple different places in the community as part of its parent company’s Founder’s Day and as a way to give back to the community.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. on June 16, several employees made their way to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to help repackage frozen corn. According to food bank staff, in three hours, volunteers, which included other community members as well, helped bag up nearly 4,300 pounds of corn.

In the afternoon, staff went to Eldridge Park and, despite the rain, helped clean up the property to get it ready for the summer season.

Nexstar Media Group, owner of WETM 18 News, was founded on June 17, 1996 with its first station in the Scranton, Pa. market. Each June, the company campaigns a #NexstarCares initiative and encourages employees at its 200 stations across the country to volunteer at organizations in their communities.