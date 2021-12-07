Cloud cover increases today with spotty snow showers this morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 7TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 7TH: 25°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

After an active weather day yesterday, things quiet down today. The winds have decreased and are about 5-10 mph this morning out of the west which is resulting in some lake-effect snow showers. These snow showers will diminish as the morning progresses. Dry conditions for the rest of the day after those snow showers diminish. Cloud cover will be building in as we head throughout the day ahead of our next weather system. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and little change is expected temperature wise today due to a cold air mass that is in place after yesterday’s cold front. Highs today reach the mid 30s. Overnight, we continue to stay dry but see the cloud cover continue to thicken. Lows tonight fall into the mid 20s. An area of low pressure moves in tomorrow bringing snow showers in the morning that transitions to light snow by the early afternoon. This light snow will break apart and be just snow showers by the late afternoon. The area of low pressure exits during the evening. General accumulation will be half an inch here across the Twin Tiers. In higher elevations, accumulations could reach an inch. Highs tomorrow reach the mid 30s.

Dry weather returns for Thursday but cloud cover holds. It will be a cloudy end to the week with clouds increasing more on Friday. Temperatures will increase from the 30s on Thursday to the 40s on Friday. Rain showers move in overnight Friday as an area of low pressure moves in for Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 50s with rain showers as that area of low pressure moves through. We see this increase in temperatures because a warm front moves through. A cold front also moves through as we head into Sunday morning which brings rain and snow showers. Dry conditions return behind the cold front and sunshine makes a comeback on Monday. Temperatures rise into the 40s on Monday.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: BUILDING CLOUD COVER, SPOTTY SNOW SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

