Rain showers move in for Christmas Day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 24th: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 24th: 21°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:41 PM

We woke up to a winter wonderland today with snow on the ground from last night’s weather system. In Elmira, we picked up around a half of an inch. As the day goes on, the snow will start to melt with temperatures into the mid 40s for our highs today. Clouds hang tough today but some peeks of sunshine are possible this afternoon. These breaks in the clouds will be short-lived as it will generally be a cloudy day. This cloud cover is ahead of an area of low pressure that moves in tonight and brings some spotty rain showers this evening. Overnight, lows are in the mid 30s and we continue to see rain showers. The rain becomes more widespread tomorrow morning and starts to move out during the afternoon. Spotty showers linger into the evening. General rainfall accumulations will be between a quarter of an inch and half an inch with localized higher amounts possible. Temperatures tomorrow rise to near 50.

Some spotty lake-effect drizzle/wintry mix/snow flurries are possible Sunday morning. Otherwise, Sunday is a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Highs for the day reach the low 40s. Active weather returns Monday with another area of low pressure moving in. Rain and snow showers move in with this area of low pressure. Drier conditions return Tuesday before more rain and snow showers work their way in on Wednesday. More rain showers advance into the region on Thursday. Temperatures remain above average and into the 40s next week.

Have a Merry Christmas Eve!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 36

​​SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. DRYING OUT. BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

