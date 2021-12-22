Spotty snow showers today with more snow showers Thursday night

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 22ND: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 22ND: 22°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Cloud cover builds in this morning with a weak cold front moving through. Behind the cold front is a breezy northwest wind which will usher in lake-effect snow showers and clouds. These snow showers move in during the morning and could stick around into the early afternoon. A break in the snow showers is possible late afternoon and into the early evening with just some broken cloud cover. More lake-effect snow showers move in this evening. Accumulation will be trace amounts for most of the Twin Tiers but parts of the Finger Lakes region and Steuben County could see some localized higher totals.

Highs today reach the mid to upper 30s. Our highs for the day will be around noon, and then temperatures will decrease this afternoon as the northwest wind brings in a colder air mass.

Overnight tonight, temperatures drop into the low 20s. Mostly dry conditions tonight with a majority of the lake-effect snow showers staying to the north and southwest of the Twin Tiers. Some breaks in the cloud cover are possible overnight but any clearing will be short lived as more cloud cover moves in Thursday. Cloudy conditions return Thursday ahead of our next weather system that will be fast moving. As the next weather system moves in Thursday night, snow showers encase the Twin Tiers and will exit by late overnight and into early Friday morning. General accumulation will be half an inch to upwards of two inches. Dry but cloudy conditions return for Christmas Eve. Rain showers move in overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Showers continue throughout the day on Christmas as we continue to deal with an area of low pressure. As the low pressure system exits on Sunday, some wrap around snow showers are possible.

Heading into Monday and Tuesday, the active weather holds as another area of low pressure moves in and brings rain and snow showers. Temperatures remain pretty seasonable throughout the next 7-days, except for Christmas Day when highs reach the upper 40s.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS. SPOTTY SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SNOW SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

