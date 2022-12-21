MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler Hospital recently got a donation of several thousand dollars from Watkins Glen International.

The hospital announced that WGI gave a $5,000 check to the Schuyler Hospital Foundation in early December 2022.

“Watkins Glen International has always been a great community partner,” said hospital president Rebecca Gould, “We are so grateful for their support, and look forward to

continuing to grow our relationship.”

“We recognize the intrinsic value in having a vibrant healthcare facility just miles away from the

racetrack,” said WGI president Michael Printup. “This donation is on way to demonstrate our commitment to ensuring we have the best local care here for our staff, fans and race teams – and all those who come through our gates throughout the season.”