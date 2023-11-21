(WETM) — Sometimes people forget things for their Thanksgiving dinner or may not have quite enough time to plan. Fortunately there are a few places available that will be open on Thanksgiving day around the Twin Tiers.

For last-minute shoppers, Dollar General stores near you will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. In Elmira, Weis Markets is open from 7:00 am to 3:00 p.m. Jubilee Foods in Horseheads will open early at 6:00 a.m. and close in early afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Tops Friendly Markets stores will be open from open 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you want to dine in on Thanksgiving, Bob Evans restaurant in Corning is open from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. A couple of Mcdonald’s restaurants on Main Street and Grand Central Ave are open from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The Subway sandwich shop on Church Street in Elmira will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and the shop in Big Flats will close early at 9:00 pm. The Subway that’s open 24 hours on White Wagon Rd in Sayre, PA, says it is open to take orders, as long as you call in advance.