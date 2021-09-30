Corning Museum of Glass: what they have planned for the Wineglass Marathon weekend

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass has many plans for the Wineglass Marathon weekend. They are also hosting the expo for racers on the Friday and Saturday before the marathon.
“It’s just a great boost on the admissions, it’s a wonderful opportunity for the participants to come here and shop,” said Eric Meek, Manager of hot glass programs at Corning Museum of Glass.
Here’s what they have planned:
- Their new exhibit called Fire and Vine shows the journey a grape takes from the vineyard to the glass. There are displays showcasing wine and glass as a pair throughout history.
- Discount off Museum admission when you show your race bib, Friday–Monday.
- On Friday, guest artist Catherine Labonté will be performing a hot glass demonstration from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and will be selling and signing her glass animals at her Adopt-A-Glass-Pet Day event from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.
- Buy, make, or see glass pumpkins: www.cmog.org/pumpkins