TWIN TIERS REGION (WETM) – When it comes to gas prices, over the past few years, they have tended to fluctuate due to things like COVID and the amount of gas that was available.

When looking at the AAA website, The New York State average price per gallon right now is $3.47. The Southern Tier of New York tends to be lower than that besides one outlier. Chemung County’s average is $3.22 per gallon and Schuyler County has an average of just over $3.37 per gallon.

The outlier in our area is in Steuben County, which has an average above the New York State average, at about $3.53 per gallon.

Visiting eight local gas stations around Chemung County allowed 18 News to track how accurate these prices, and this is what was found:

Elmira

7/11 on North Main Street – $2.99

Weis on North Main Street – $2.99

Elmira Heights

Speedway on College Avenue – $3.22

Citgo on College Avenue – $3.14

Horseheads

Kwik Fill on North Main Street – $3.22

Speedway on Grand Central Avenue – $3.29

Southport

Tops on Cedar Street – $3.19

Citgo on Maple Avenue – $3.29

Across the border in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, the commonwealth’s average sits at just over $3.49 per gallon. Both Tioga County and Bradford County are on the higher side of that price, with the average in Tioga County being $3.65 and in Bradford County it is $3.64 per gallon.

Remember that gas can fluctuate at any time due to different situations occurring worldwide.