CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the Southern Tier with the Erie Canal.

A group of women beside the Chemung Canal in the 1860s (Courtesy: Chemung County Historical Society)

The Chemung County Historical Society explains that the canal was approved in 1829, started construction in 1830, and opened in 1833. It cost $300,000 ($9 million today), making it one of the cheapest in the Empire State. The canal allowed freight and traffic to connect from the Chemung River in Elmira (and Corning, via a feeder canal) to Seneca Lake, all the way up to the Erie Canal through Geneva.

The construction was no small feat, and it caused problems and political tension for those involved. Newspaper articles from the time mention riots by Irish immigrant workers in 1841 and 1850. During its construction in 1831, an Irish man was brutally murdered near the canal.

However, the project quickly became bogged down with problems. It was slow (2.5 days from end to end) and had 49 locks on its hilly 20 miles from Elmira to Watkins Glen. For comparison, the 363-mile Erie Canal originally at 83 locks, which is down to 35 today.

Lock on the Chemung Canal (Courtesy: Chemung County Historical Society)

Plus, the Chemung Canal used wooden locks which flexed under pressure and rotted quickly. Floods would damage the canal frequently, and silt buildup only added to the repair costs. Then when Pennsylvania coal rose in popularity, the canal needed more construction to accommodate larger boats.

All this maintenance made the Chemung Canal one of the most expensive to upkeep, despite its cheap initial cost, CCHS says.

Then, railroads arrived.

The competition spelled demise for the Chemung Canal. Trains were much faster; plus, they could run year-round. By 1878, CCHS says the canal fell into disrepair because of the railroads and the frequent floods.

Chemung Canal Spillway (Courtesy: Chemung County Historical Society) Briggs Brewery along the Chemung Canal (Courtesy: Chemung County Historical Society)

Overall, the Chemung Canal was shortlived, but Corning and Elmira boomed in population because of it, as it brought business and immigrants to the otherwise-remote area.

Today, CCHS says there’s not much physical evidence left of the Chemung Canal (unlike the incredibly preserved Erie Canal). Parts of the Catharine Valley Trail follow some of the original route. Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira also follows part of the canal path. The Chemung Canal Bank Company (now the Chemung Canal Trust Company) opened the same year as the canal and remains one of the most prominent reminders of the once-bustling waterway.