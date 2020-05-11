What is a Freeze Warning, protecting your crops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -A Freeze Warning goes into effect for the entire local area starting tonight at 11 and will expire tomorrow morning at 10. The warning goes into effect for Tioga County, Pa at 1 AM Tuesday and will expire at 9 AM. With forecast low temperatures for the region dropping to the mid-20s, a hard freeze is possible for much of the area.

A Freeze Warning, or any other freeze or frost related advisory from the National Weather Service is issued when subfreezing temperatures are expected within 36 hours of the issuing time. These types of advisories and warnings are only issued during the growing and harvesting season, as the freezing temperatures could be detrimental to crops.

Charlie Todd, the owner of Chamberlain Anchors, says that any plants that you cannot bring in should be covered with a cloth to help prevent freezing. He emphasized that you should never use plastic, as that could burn the plants. When the sun comes up the next day, let the plants warm up while under the cloth. Any plants that you have not planted yet should be brought inside.