What local events are happening this weekend?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Looking for events for your family this weekend? Here is what’s going on locally in the Twin Tiers.

On Saturday, February 27, the Acme Club in Elmira will be selling Black History Month soul food dinners 12 p.m. until all of the meals are gone.

Also on Saturday, Tanino’s Ristorante in Horseheads is hosting a spaghetti dinner to benefit a local food bank from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The dinner is limited to 200 meals and the restaurant is accepting donations for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

The Wings of Eagles Discovery Center is open and featuring a Mars Base Eagle exhibition, where families can learn about space travel to Mars and experience what living on the planet would be like. The center is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Head over to Market Street in Corning for the the 14th Annual Great Market Street Antique, Collectibles & Vintage Sale for the once a year shopping event featuring unique items from local businesses. Featured at the Gaffer District event are: Market Street Antiques, Twin Tiers Antique Plaza, Stained Glass Works and Antiques of Corning, and Home Again- Corning’s Upscale Resale Shop. The event is Saturday, February 27 and Sunday, February 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also in Corning, the Palace Theatre is showing its first movie in more than a year on Saturday. The theater has been closed to patrons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Movie lovers can head over to the theater to catch Tom & Jerry. For a full list of show times, click here.

In Athens Township, Pa., the volunteer fire company will be having a polar bar-be-cue Saturday, February 27. Pre-ordering is encouraged and the event began at 11 a.m. Orders can be filled out electronically or phone orders are accepted at 570-423-7599!