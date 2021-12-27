What were the Twin Tiers’ favorite ice creams in 2021?

(WETM) – Ice cream often makes any situation better, so it’s no surprise that we ordered a lot of it during 2021. But which flavor is best?
A new report from Instacart compiled the most popular ice cream flavors in cities across the country. Check out the list below to see how the Twin Tiers measured up this year.
Twin Tiers Most Popular Ice Creams
Big Flats: Cookie Dough, Mint Chip, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Strawberry
Binghamton: Cookie Dough, Strawberry, Mint Chip, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter
Canisteo: Mint Chip, Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Neapolitan
Corning: Cookie Dough, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Mint Chip, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry
Dansville: Cookie Dough, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Mint Chip, Cherry, Cookies & Cream
Elmira: Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Mint Chip, Strawberry
Elmira Heights: Cookie Dough, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Mint Chip, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry
Hornell: Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cookie Dough, Mint Chip, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream
Horseheads: Cookie Dough, Mint Chip, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry, Chocolate Peanut Butter
Montour Falls: Cherry, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chip, Cookie Dough, Neapolitan
Painted Post: Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cookie Dough, Mint Chip, Strawberry, Salted Caramel
Savona: Cookie Dough, Strawberry, Mint Chip, Cookies & Cream, Moose Tracks
Sayre: Cookie Dough, Strawberry, Neapolitan, Mint Chip, Chocolate Peanut Butter
Towanda: Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chip, Cherry
Waverly: Peaches & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Salted Caramel, Caramel