What were the Twin Tiers’ favorite ice creams in 2021?

Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s favorite flavor relative to the national average — excluding vanilla. (Getty Images)

(WETM) – Ice cream often makes any situation better, so it’s no surprise that we ordered a lot of it during 2021. But which flavor is best?

A new report from Instacart compiled the most popular ice cream flavors in cities across the country. Check out the list below to see how the Twin Tiers measured up this year.

Twin Tiers Most Popular Ice Creams

Big Flats: Cookie Dough, Mint Chip, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Strawberry

Binghamton: Cookie Dough, Strawberry, Mint Chip, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter

Canisteo: Mint Chip, Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Neapolitan

Corning: Cookie Dough, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Mint Chip, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry

Dansville: Cookie Dough, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Mint Chip, Cherry, Cookies & Cream

Elmira: Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Mint Chip, Strawberry

Elmira Heights: Cookie Dough, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Mint Chip, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry

Hornell: Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cookie Dough, Mint Chip, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream

Horseheads: Cookie Dough, Mint Chip, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry, Chocolate Peanut Butter

Montour Falls: Cherry, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chip, Cookie Dough, Neapolitan

Painted Post: Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cookie Dough, Mint Chip, Strawberry, Salted Caramel

Savona: Cookie Dough, Strawberry, Mint Chip, Cookies & Cream, Moose Tracks

Sayre: Cookie Dough, Strawberry, Neapolitan, Mint Chip, Chocolate Peanut Butter

Towanda: Chocolate Peanut Butter, Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chip, Cherry

Waverly: Peaches & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Salted Caramel, Caramel