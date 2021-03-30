What you can do right now to prep your garden

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the weather changing and becoming warmer many people are now looking ahead to planting the seeds for their gardens but the fluctuating temperatures are an uphill battle for some. If you have the ability you can plant and start your seeds inside to protect them against the changing weather. However local florist Charlie Todd warns not to get ambitious and start too early before the final frost.

“The main thing is 6-8 weeks before. The problem you need to be careful of starting things too early is they can get too tall and leggy, meaning they are going to get really thing and really tall. You will see the plants start to reach and bend toward whatever light source you are giving them,” said Todd.

The last frost here in New York is typically the last week in May so now is actually a good time to begin thinking about prepping your garden for this year.