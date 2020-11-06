What you should do with your pumpkins after the holiday season

HOO, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 04: A pallet load of pumpkins is seen in the field at “PYO Pumpkins” on October 4, 2017 in Hoo, England. The company began in 2009 and allows families to visit the site to pick their own pumpkins, ahead of Halloween events on October 31. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Many people throw their pumpkins in the garbage after the holiday season but according to environmentalists that is not the right approach.

18 News spoke with Jennifer Trimber, Director at Chemung County Environmental Management Council, who said the best thing to do with your old pumpkins is to recycle them.

Trimber said, “You want to put them in the trash because that takes up valuable landfill space, and later it just produces methane, whereas if you have a spot in your back of your yard for compost I suggest you leave your pumpkin there you can cut it up and, or smash it up into smaller pieces. So it breaks down and those nutrients that it sucked up in the summertime go back into the soil again.”

By recycling your pumpkin you will be doing your part to protect animals in the wild and your environment as a whole.

For more information on other items throughout your household that you can throw away in a better fashion, you can head to the Chemung County Environmental Council’s website.