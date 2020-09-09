When can you expect your first frost this year

With Labor Day marking the unofficial end to summer, people begin to turn our eyes towards the winter that lies ahead. After another 90 degree day for Elmira, it may seem as summer is still in full force. However, already being 9 days into meteorological fall this means changes in temperatures are coming sooner rather than later.

But when should we expect our first frost here in the Twin Tiers? The average first frost for the majority of the region occurs in the beginning of October, just three weeks away. However, that means that at least half occur before, happening in late September. There are many weather factors that contribute to frost but the best rule of thumb for frost to form would be for temperatures to dip below the freezing thirty two degree mark which is right around the corner.

Friend of 18 News, Charlie Todd, had this to say in last weeks Watch Our Garden Grow: “Its usually slated around the 21st of September… it’s time to start thinking about your garden and what is going to survive the frost and what can go a little bit longer.” If you have a garden, stick with the 18 Storm Team this fall to watch the falling temperatures and catch “Watch Our Garden Grow” with 18 News Reporter Matt Paddock and Charlie Todd every week.