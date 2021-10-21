When history and supernatural collide: The Days of Incandescence returns to Corning

Corning N.Y. (WETM) – The days of Incandescence in Corning have a deep history in the town’s creation of glass products all the way back to the late 1800s.

The celebration is inspired by the events of Thomas Edison sending someone from his company to Corning Flint Glass Works to see if they could make the special glass required for his incandescent lamps back in 1880. The lamps could not be made using window glass, so a special request was made.

These events led to the first-ever glass bubble being made by a mysterious shop boy. Now, those moments are celebrated every October in the form of The Days of the Incandescence.

This 11-day event began today, Oct. 21, and stretches all the way to Halloween with different events happening almost every day.

The celebration kicked off today with a properly themed farmer’s market in Corning’s Gaffer District that included live music, from the times of the late 1800s, and invited everyone to partake in dressing in costume while vendors sold fruits, vegetables, and handmade crafts.

For those that may have missed out on the farmer’s market, another is scheduled to take place on Oct. 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and will be exactly the same as the one from today.

On Oct. 22, 23, 28, and 29th haunted ghost tours will be held around the town by residents of 1880s Corning, tours begin and end spaces are limited, and registration must be done in advance and can be found here.

On Oct. 30 the Days of Incandescence Celebration at Heritage Village will take place from noon-5:00 p.m.

This special 1-day event centers around the supernatural tale The Legend of the Gathers inspired by the mysterious boy who blew the first light bulb and phantom folk who arrive each October to help get light out into the world.

The event has various different things happening in the village from the blacksmith, cooking, and dancing demonstrations, to free apples and cider, craft beer tasting, live music, and much more.