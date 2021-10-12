When is trick or treat in the Twin Tiers?

The National Retail Federation said interest in celebrating Halloween is actually nearing “pre-pandemic levels.” (Getty Images)

(WETM) – Halloween is approaching and families are asking when trick or treat will be in the Twin Tiers this year?

Last year during the COVID-19 pandemic many communities did not establish official trick or treat times to avoid gatherings. This year health officials say it’s safe to go outdoors to trick or treat, especially if you’re vaccinated against COVID-19.

City of Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell tells 18 News that the city will set the Elmira trick or treat times during the City Council’s Oct. 25 meeting.

City of Hornell Mayor John Buckley says the city typically holds trick or treat between 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31, but that the city council will officially vote on the time in an upcoming meeting.

Bath will hold trick or treat from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 30 in conjunction with the Chamber’s trunk or treat.

In Pennsylvania, Sayre will hold their trick or treat on Oct. 28 between 6-8 p.m. and Knoxville will be on Oct. 30 between 6-7:30 p.m.

18 News will add more trick or treat times as they become available from local cities and towns.