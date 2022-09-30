(WETM) – Fall is here, and the leaves are changing. ILoveNY’s team of foliage spotters around the state have predicted a wide range of colors in the leaves of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes in the coming weeks.

The prediction says that foliage near Corning, Hammondsport, and Hornell is expected to change up to 50% over the first weekend of October, “with some brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow.” Closer to Rochester, the change is predicted to be around 20%.

However, in Schuyler County, spotters near Watkins Glen, Burdett and Rock Stream are expecting a 10% change this weekend, with lots of “muted green leaves”. The same is true for Yates and Cayuga Counties.

Yellow and orange are expected to take over Chemung County, with the foliage spotters near Elmira predicting 10% change.

To the east, Broome County spotters expect a 25% change in the first weekend of October, with bright red and orange in an otherwise green landscape.

Further west, in Allegany and Chautauqua Counties, there will likely be “green, yellow, red and orange leaves of average brilliance”, with a 35% change. And in Central New York—closer to the Adironacks which are experiencing the strongest foliage colors so far—leaves are expected to change up to 50% in Chenango County and 30% near Utica, both with lots of yellow.