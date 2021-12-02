When will the Elmira South Main Street bridge construction end?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Completion of the South Main Street bridge in Elmira is expected to be completed on schedule, according to the latest update from Director of Public Works Andy Avery.

Avery tells 18 News that the last bridge deck panel pour is scheduled for Thursday. Once the pour is complete, there is a 28-day cure requirement and it is anticipated the contractor will open the bridge to traffic the first week of January or sooner.

Sidewalk construction on the bridge will continue after traffic is opened.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed in mid-December and has been closed since March 2021. Officials have pointed towards pandemic-related causes for the delays, such as increased supply costs and shipping delays.

The Lake Street Bridge project is also expected to be completed by the end of the year.