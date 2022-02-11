When will the Lowman Crossover bridge finally open?

WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – As the winter months drag on, drivers in the Southern Tier may be wondering when local construction will finally come to an end. Chemung County District 15 Legislator Rodney Strange gave 18 News an update on the status of the Lowman Crossover bridge, closed since last April.

Strange said the steel beams required for the bridge should arrive by the end of February, but it won’t be until this summer that the bridge actually reopens. Chemung County DPW Commissioner Andy Avery told 18 News in September 2021 that the steel beams were ordered last February but had been delayed multiple times because of COVID-related supply chain issues.

“As soon as it gets here, they’re gonna place it on the bridge,” Strange said. “And then shut down again until warmer weather, and we expect to have it open by June.” He said that setting the cement requires warmer temperatures, so drivers can expect to drive over the bridge in early June.

The opening of Lowman Crossover, similar to bridges in the City of Elmira, has seen many delays. It was supposed to open in mid-September 2021, then pushed to Thanksgiving, and again to December. In Elmira, the Lake Street Bridge opened as a pedestrian walkway in early December after years of construction an planning. And the Main Street Bridge in downtown Elmira is scheduled to open mid-February after facing a series of delays throughout, partially due to the cold weather, according to Avery.