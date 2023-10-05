BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — As more leaves fall and the weather cools down, it’s that time of year to pile up those leaves and have them collected.

The Village of Bath has come out with guidelines for the 2023 leaf collection pickup for residents, and what is and is not accepted.

The collection will begin on Monday, Oct. 23, with all leaves needing to be raked or bagged and brought out to the curb for collection.

Crews from the village will start the collection on the western side of Bath and then move to the eastern side once the western side is complete.

Raked piles and bags are asked to be placed in the area between the sidewalk and the edge of the street, without covering storm drains.

The village is making it known that no brush or trash will be accepted during the leaf collection.

If anyone has any questions about the cleanup, the Village Street Department can be reached from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 607-776-6321.