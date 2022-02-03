When will ‘Waitress’ open at the Clemens Center?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – ‘Waitress’, the hit Broadway musical, was supposed to open at the Clemens Center two months ago, but it was cancelled the day of its premiere. Now, the Clemens Center has provided an update on the status of the show.

In a statement to 18 News, Clemens Center Executive Director Karen Cromer said the theater has “attempted to notify all ticketholders over the past two months that Waitress will play again in the 2022-23 season.”

The show from Grammy-winner Sarah Bareilles was cancelled on November 30, 2021, the night it was supposed to open, “due to labor shortages… and concerns for putting on the production safely.” Originally, the Clemens Center said ticketholders should hold on to their tickets to be honored at a later date.

However, Cromer said that the theater didn’t want to hold the guests’ money until next year, so the Clemens Center has been issuing credits toward future Broadway series’ or refunds.

Anyone with questions about their account at the Clemens Center can call the box office at 607-734-8191.