WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – As students get ready for their winter break, the Village of Watkins Glen has announced the hours for the Clute Park ice rink.

Watkins Glen issued an announcement, saying the rink will be open each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the winter. However, the hours are weather dependent, too, the announcement said. The rink will be closed if the temperature is above 40 degrees.

Police said the rink will be open Fridays from 4-8 p.m., Saturdays from 12-7 p.m., and Sundays from 12-5 p.m. The announcement also said that when school is not in session, the rink will be open Monday through Friday from 12-7 p.m.

The announcement also reminded people in the Village that hockey is not allowed at the Clute Park ice rink.