ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Now that the holiday season is wrapping up, Wreaths Across America is seeking help with wreath collections in Elmira.

After many wreaths were placed upon veterans’ graves at Woodlawn Cemetery back in December, the time has come for the wreaths to be collected for cleanup.

Next Saturday, Jan. 13, wreath pick-ups will be open to the public at the cemetery starting at 9 a.m. Clean-up will continue until all wreaths have been collected.

The Wreaths Across America Organization would like to thank everyone who looks forward to participating in this event each year to support lost veterans.