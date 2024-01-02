(WETM) – 18 News has learned how the GoFundMe for the Tioga Down horsemen and trainers will be distributed.

On Thursday Nov. 9, an accused arsonist set fire to a barn at Tioga Downs Casino. That barn was housing 30 horses, all of whom passed away.

The community responded right away after news of the fire spread around. GoFundMe donation pages were created and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to benefit the horsemen and trainers who were affected that day.

The Southern Tier Harness Horsemen’s Association (STHHA) has been working with the trainers and the owners of the horses lost in the fire to come up with a plan to distribute the donated funds. According to the STHHA, the majority of trainers agreed upon a plan.

The plan is outlined below:

Each trainer has already received $40,000 (2 checks for $20,000 a piece has been provided to each of the 5 trainers).

$405,000 of the donated money will be split amongst the owners of the horses that were lost; the money will be divided up based on the estimated value of the horses before the tragedy. These funds are in the process of being distributed, and several checks have already been sent out.

The remaining money in the fire fund is to be split evenly amongst the five trainers (STHHA expects it to be around $150,000-$200,000).

“We are doing the best we can to get money distributed as quickly, efficiently, and fairly as possible,” said Dan Daley with Dan Daley Law in response to 18 News’ inquiry about the funds. “Trainers have been provided with a full accounting, as well as copies of bank statements for the fire fund account.”