(WETM) – After a widespread increase in gun violence in the City of Elmira in 2021, local law enforcement is cautiously optimistic about the year to come.

In the first three months of 2022, there have been no reports of shots fired in the City of Elmira. By the end of 2021, there were upwards of 100 reports, far surpassing the number for 2020.

However, as of March 30 in 2022, there have been at least three reports of stabbings or attempted stabbings in the Twin Tiers, specifically in Elmira, Waverly, and Sayre. And one Towanda man has also been accused of firing a gun at a woman in a disturbing case of assault, attempted murder, and rape.

Chemung County Bill Schrom told 18 News that the department is hoping things will stay calm for the remainder of the year.

“I think it’s attributed to key people who are involved in some of those conflicts with other groups have been arrested and taken off the streets. So that can have a big reason as to why it’s not happening,” Schrom said. “Certainly cold weather kind of hunkers people down. It’s been a pretty cold miserable winter so you know, it just less interaction and activity in the public. So we’ll see what happens with the spring and summer around the corner but with any luck things will stay on track as they are now.”

In 2021, 18 News created a map to track reports of shots fired in the City of Elmira. This year, we will create a similar map and expand its scope to the whole of the Twin Tiers and to include more serious violent crime beyond only shots fired.

The map can be seen below and will be updated throughout the year: