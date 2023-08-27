ELMIRA, N.Y. (Stacker) — Stacker compiled statistics about where people in Elmira are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com. Data is based on micropolitan and metropolitan areas, which include cities as well as surrounding towns and suburbs. Cross-market demand statistics are as of the second quarter of 2023. Monthly inventory data is as of July 2023.

Continue reading to see where people in Elmira are shopping for their next house.

10. Myrtle Beach, SC

– View share: 1.4%

– Median listing price: $359,900

– Listings as of July 2023: 4,168

– Median listing price per square foot: $228

9. Miami, FL

– View share: 1.5%

– Median listing price: $601,990

– Listings as of July 2023: 22,403

– Median listing price per square foot: $410

8. Buffalo, NY

– View share: 2.0%

– Median listing price: $267,900

– Listings as of July 2023: 1,068

– Median listing price per square foot: $170

7. Tampa, FL

– View share: 2.2%

– Median listing price: $449,000

– Listings as of July 2023: 8,341

– Median listing price per square foot: $260

6. Syracuse, NY

– View share: 2.4%

– Median listing price: $260,000

– Listings as of July 2023: 603

– Median listing price per square foot: $148

5. Ithaca, NY

– View share: 3.7%

– Median listing price: $349,900

– Listings as of July 2023: 74

– Median listing price per square foot: $176

4. Sayre, PA

– View share: 3.9%

– Median listing price: $200,000

– Listings as of July 2023: 75

– Median listing price per square foot: $108

3. Binghamton, NY

– View share: 7.0%

– Median listing price: $199,000

– Listings as of July 2023: 260

– Median listing price per square foot: $112

2. Rochester, NY

– View share: 7.3%

– Median listing price: $259,450

– Listings as of July 2023: 892

– Median listing price per square foot: $148

1. Corning, NY

– View share: 18.2%

– Median listing price: $182,450

– Listings as of July 2023: 136

– Median listing price per square foot: $102