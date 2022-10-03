(WETM) — Looking to pick up some pumpkins for the fall season? Whether it’s for Halloween decorations or making pumpkin pie, 18 News has compiled a list of places you can get pumpkins this October. Included in the list are U-Pick locations as well as local markets. If you know a patch or farm that isn’t on the list, let us know so we can add it!

Smithome Farms Pumpkin Patch – Big Flats

Days Open : October 8th, 9th & 10th (Columbus Day), October 22nd-23rd, October 29-30

: October 8th, 9th & 10th (Columbus Day), October 22nd-23rd, October 29-30 Hours : 11:00AM – 5:00PM

: 11:00AM – 5:00PM Location : 2844 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903

: 2844 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903 Pricing: Pick your own pumpkin ranges from $1-$20 (small to large)

Pick your own pumpkin ranges from $1-$20 (small to large) Website: http://smithomefarms.com

http://smithomefarms.com Contact: 607-562-3878

607-562-3878 A family-owned business located on Route 352 in Big Flats N.Y. Guests of all ages can pick their own pumpkin in the field. Other activities include a corn maze, hayride, apple cannon, and fresh kettle corn.

Indian Creek Farm – Ithaca

Days Open: Tuesday-Sunday in October

Tuesday-Sunday in October Hours : 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Location : 1408 Trumansburg Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850

: 1408 Trumansburg Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850 Website: https://indiancreekithaca.com/

Contact: (607) 227-8248

U-Pick Pumpkins are available in October. You should act quick though, Indian Creek’s website said that they sold out of pumpkins several weeks before Halloween last season. You can pick pumpkins in the field or at the farm stand.

Iron Kettle Farm – Candor

Days Open : Monday through Sunday for October

: Monday through Sunday for October Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday Location: 707 Owego Rd, Candor, NY 13743

707 Owego Rd, Candor, NY 13743 Website: ironkettlefarm.com

ironkettlefarm.com Contact: (607) 659-7707

Family-operated farm in Candor N.Y. Offers pumpkins at their Farm Market every day in October. Other fall season events include a corn maze, pumpkin slingshot, hayride, and a haunted barn.

Bradley Farms – Elmira

Days Open: Open 7 days a week

Open 7 days a week Hours: Monday- Saturday 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Monday- Saturday 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Location: 1543 Maple Ave. Elmira N.Y.

1543 Maple Ave. Elmira N.Y. Website: https://bradleyfarmselmira.com/

https://bradleyfarmselmira.com/ Contact: (607) 732-0561

(607) 732-0561 Pumpkins for sale in the shop or farmstand for the fall season. Other events include tractor-pulled hay rides, Phantom Phrightnights, haunted rides, a haunted trail, and a Trick-or-Treating event later in October.

Turks Market