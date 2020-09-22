Where you can get your child’s car seat checked for free

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is offering free car seat inspections statewide. The child seat inspections are free year-round and appointments are usually required.

These mass-inspections will be offered at convenient locations in nearly two dozen spots throughout the state. Inspectors will follow safety guidelines in accordance with the CDC to protect the health and safety of the technicians and the public.

“Our children are some of the most vulnerable passengers in a motor vehicle, so we stress the importance of always having them secured in the appropriately sized, properly installed car seats,” DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “While most parents believe their children’s seats are correctly installed, nearly 60 percent are found to be installed incorrectly, which is why these seat checks are so vital. I urge all parents and caregivers to take the time to ensure their children are as safe as possible on the road.”

If you cannot attend one of these free car seat check events, you can make an appointment with a child seat fitting site near you.

Below you can find a list of the events across the state:

SOUTHERN TIER

When: Saturday, September 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Endicott Fire Department, 224 Madison Avenue, Endicott

Appointment required

Contact: Christine Muss at (607) 778-2807 or cmuss@co.broome.ny.us

Additional Safety Information: All CDC guidelines will be following, which includes wearing a mask and appropriate PPE, hand sanitizing and social distancing. No walk-ins allowed.

When: Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Public Safety Building, 7007 Rumsey Street Extension, Bath

Contact: Hillory Stephens at (607) 622-3901 or hstephens@steubencountyny.gov

Additional Safety Information: All Participants must wear a mask for their entire check. Please limit the number of riders in each vehicle to children needing seats checked and one guardian.

FINGER LAKES

When: Thursday, September 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Attica Police Department, 43 Exchange Street, Attica

Appointment required

Contact: Officer Stephanie Ingles at (585) 591-0881 or atticapd@verizon.net

When: Saturday, September 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Save-A-Lot parking lot, 320 West Avenue, Albion

Contact: Officer Daniel Baase at (585) 589-5627 or baase@albionpolice.com

Additional Safety Information: All persons attending the event must wear a mask, unless they have an underlying health condition that prevents them from doing so. Social distance must be maintained when practicable.

When: Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Noyes Hospital, 111 Clara Barton Street, Dansville

Contact: Barbara Sturm, at (585) 991-5420 or trafficsafetycce@cornell.edu

When: Saturday, September 26, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Yummies Ice Cream, 12 Center Street, Warsaw

Contact: Jillian Calmes at (585) 786-8890 or jcalmes@wyomingco.net

When: Saturday, September 26, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. Agnes School, 60 Park Place, Avon

Contact: Jamie Johnson, Child Passenger Safety Technician, at (585) 991-5420 or (585) 447-0075