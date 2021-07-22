Whitehouse urges to still follow CDC masking guidelines

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, the federal level still encourages individuals to follow Center of Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

Overall, the guidelines state that fully vaccinated individuals are protected from severe illness, but unvaccinated individuals should remain wearing masks. This advice is consistent with what the CDC has been saying. The Whitehouse also stated that communities and individuals should make the decision that is best for them based on what is going on in their local areas.

Steuben County Public Health Director, Darlene Smith, stated within our community fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks because of the protection the vaccine provides, and that now the pandemic is primarily among unvaccinated individuals. Smith also noted there had been some breakthrough cases among unvaccinated individuals, but the cases have been mild compared to those without the vaccine.