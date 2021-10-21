“Whose Live Anyway?” Coming to The State Theatre in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – “Whose Live Anyway?” comedy show will be coming to Ithaca on Oct. 27, for a night of laughs and fun.

This 90-minute show of improvised comedy, with cast members Ryan Stiles, Jeff B. Davis, Greg Proops, and Joel Murray, is all based on audience suggestions, so interaction with the performers is key.

If a suggestion is favored by the cast, some audience members might even get a chance to join the cast on stage.

The hilarious songs and improv comedy are said to leave audience members gasping for air from the very witty scenes created by the cast.

The show starts at 8:00 p.m. with the doors opening at 7:00 p.m., tickets for the show can be found here, the show is safe for all ages but some PG-13 language will be used during the performance.