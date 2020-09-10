Why parents choose to teach their children remotely

TIOGA, Pa (WETM) – Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic parents now have the choice to send their children to school or keep them home and teach them remotely. 18 news reached out to parents in the Twin Towers to see why they decided to keep their children home.

One family in Tioga, Pennsylvania made the decision to teach remotely and started the process early. Their son Carver is apart of the Northern Tioga School District and is in third grade. Jessica Deming said she has had a positive experience since deciding to teach her son remotely.

“They get back to me right away with any questions I have or any problems I have with the site,” Deming said. “They have been very helpful and there are like three teachers I can get a hold of at any time.”

The decision was not based on fear of contracting Covid-19 but to keep Carver on a consistent schedule. Deming works a part-time job with the United States Postal Service and her husband has a full-time job while also raising their three-year-old daughter.

Deming said the remote learning has given her the flexibility to teach Carver around her schedule. Earlier she walked us through what a school day for Carver looks like.

“We have the whole year’s plan right out in front of us but we go week by week and we are on week two right now,” Deming said. “They gave us so many assignments to do and it’s up to us to figure out how to divide them and make sure he is done by the end so that part is up to us and it doesn’t matter when the assignment was assigned as long as it is done by the end of the week.”

18 news also spoke with Diana Barnes, Superintendent for Northern Tioga School District and she spoke highly of her facility about being able to adapt to the changing guidelines and being best prepared for their students.