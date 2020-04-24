Why Salvation Army store must close in Bath

BATH, NY (WETM) – After 18 years, the Salvation Army store in Bath is closing due to financial reasons.

The employees of the store created a petition to keep the store open, but the Salvation Army says the first priority of the store was to raise funds to continue offering rehabilitation programs to people in need at no-cost and that this location was not able to financially support the mission.

“Unfortunately the store in question is not reporting as well as it should,” said LT. Darlene Clark for the Salvation Army. “COVID-19 pandemic has added to financial pressure, keeping the store open means providing less help to the community, not more.”

They say that this decision was not made lightly.

“We are not abandoning the community, I want to make that clear, just the store,” siad Clark.

The Clark stresses that assistance for financial hardship and a variety of other life issues will continue to be available through their services in corning and other surrounding areas.