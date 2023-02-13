ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers has been getting unusually warm weather this winter, and even more warm weather could soon be on its way.

For the week of February 12th, 2023, high temperatures are predicted to reach the low 60’s on Wednesday and Thursday. If this happens, there will be a new record highest temperature for February 16th. The previous record is 57 degrees, which happened back in 2006.

As we continue getting warmer-than-average weather, you may ask, “Why is the weather so warm this winter?” Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Binghamton say it is likely because of La Niña.

“Throughout the whole winter, we had the La Niña patterns setting in across the Pacific Ocean,” said Michael Murphy, Lead Meteorologist. “That’s been producing more of upper level ridging across the southeastern U.S. up towards the northeast at times, so that’s been keeping us warmer through the winter, a little warmer than average.”

La Niña happens when the water in the eastern Pacific Ocean is cooler than normal near the equator. When strong enough, La Niña can mean warmer waters in the Gulf of Mexico and off the east coast of the U.S. This leads to warmer weather across much of the eastern U.S.

Despite the warm and nice weather predicted for the middle of February, rain showers and cooler weather immediately return afterwards. Therefore, go outside and enjoy the warm weather as much as you can.