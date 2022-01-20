NYSEG no longer reporting outage in Elmira: update

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A widespread NYSEG power outage affected at least 1,000 customers in and around Elmira Thursday afternoon

NYSEG reported the outage Thursday afternoon, January 20. According to the company, the outage was affecting at least 1,051 customers. 18 News also received a call from a customer at the Elmira Wegmans, saying the power was out in the store, as well.

By 1:08 p.m., NYSEG was no longer reporting any outages in Chemung County.

According to NYSEG, the power is scheduled to return around 2 p.m. 18 News will follow the outage and provide more information as it becomes available.