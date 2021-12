SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A widespread power outage has been reported in Schuyler County.

According to NYSEG, more than 1,300 customers are without power in multiple communities. Those impacted include Montour Falls, Dix, Orange, and Reading. A smaller outage has also been reported in Hector.

NYSEG says a crew has been assigned to the outage and that the cause is under investigation. Restoration of power is expected around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.