NOV. 10, UPDATE — New information has been released by the Steuben County Office of Emergency Services regarding the wildfire in the Jasper/Canisteo area.

The report states that the fire will continue to burn in the forest overnight, but is not considered a threat to any residential structures.

Officials say the fire was reported at around 10:20 a.m. Thursday, with the Jasper Fire Department being dispatched to Norton Hollow Road.

Crews responding found the fire spreading rapidly in the Turkey Ridge State Forest Land.

10 departments from Steuben and Allegany Counties were dispatched, along with Forest Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and worked throughout the day to combat the fire.

The report states that around 5 p.m. fire crews withdrew from the fire due to safety concerns.

With expected rain in the forecast, officials anticipate the fire to be contained Friday. Rangers and firefighters will return to the area to continue any suppression efforts.

The Steuben County Office of Emergncy Services advises those living or traveling in this area should be aware that the fire will burn overnight, but shouldn’t be a threat during the overnight hours.

They say the fire and smoke will still be visible during the overnight hours and smoke may settle in the valley.

Reports of a possible wildfire in the Jasper/Canisteo area around 2 p.m. sparked an investigation as at least 10 departments have since been dispatched to combat the flames in the forests.

Photos and videos taken by 18 News show heavy smoke coming out from the dense forest just south of Canisteo.