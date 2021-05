MIDDLEBURY CENTER, PA (WETM) – A wildfire was reported around 4:38 p.m. near 79 Plaza Road on Saturday.

Middlebury fire crews were on the scene to assist with putting out the blaze.

Middlebury fire personnel found approximately half an acre burning, and at around 4:53 p.m. mutual aid was requested.

The fire was reported out by approximately 5:40 p.m.