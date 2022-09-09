ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Have you noticed a haze in the sky today? This is from smoke from wildfires in Canada and the Western United States making its way to us in the upper atmosphere.

The smoke will not have any harmful impacts to us in the Twin Tiers besides general haze and discoloration to the sky. It also can give us more colorful sunsets with a red-to-orange tint. This is because the smoke scatters shorter wavelengths of light (blue, violet, yellow, and green) which limits us from seeing those colors. Longer wavelength colors (red and orange) can pass through the layer of smoke giving the sunset a tint.

The smoke will move out of the area this weekend.