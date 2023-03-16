ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The second legal marijuana dispensary outside of New York City opened today in Ithaca.

Binghamton businessman William Durham opened a pop-up version of his store called William Jane at 119 East State Street along the Ithaca Commons.

The pot shop opened to the public at 4:20 p.m.

Durham has operated several businesses successfully over the years, including a convenience store and a construction company.

He also has a conviction for marijuana possession dating back to his 20’s which made him eligible for a license reserved for justice-involved individuals.

The Dormitory Authority of New York State has been assisting Durham along the way, selecting his site and overseeing the build-out.

Durham says the last couple months have been a whirlwind meeting with officials and sourcing products.

“I’m still pinching myself. It feels great actually. We’ve been working really hard and there’s a lot of nervousness trying to get things in order but right now we’re here so I’m happy and ready to go.”

Durham says the pop-up features primarily cannabis products grown and produced in our region, including flower, beverages and edibles such as gummies.

He says once the full store is renovated and ready to open in about 30 days, he’ll expand his offerings to feature the best products from across the state.

The hours are 10 to 10 Monday through Saturday and 11 to 7 on Sundays.