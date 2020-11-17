Williams Auto Group donating blankets to community members in need

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Williams Auto Group will be donating blankets on Tuesday at the local Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties.

The Auto Group donating the blankets as part of this years ‘Subaru Loves to Care’ event. A yearly event hosted by Subaru to give back to the communities that the dealerships are located in.

Last year, the organization gave blankets to members of the community battling cancer.

This year, the campaign will be used to give back to those at the local shelters.

Tuesday event will start at 10AM at 605 College Avenue in Elmira.