Williams Toyota opens new location on CR 64

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Williams Toyota opened for the first time at its new location at 1074 County Route 64 in Big Flats on Jan 11.
The dealership started construction before COVID-19, but it was temporarily put on hold due to the virus.
After being shutdown for several months, construction resumed and it is now open for business.
