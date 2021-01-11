Williams Toyota opens new location on CR 64

by: Kevin Gfeller

Posted: / Updated:

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Williams Toyota opened for the first time at its new location at 1074 County Route 64 in Big Flats on Jan 11.

The dealership started construction before COVID-19, but it was temporarily put on hold due to the virus.

After being shutdown for several months, construction resumed and it is now open for business.

