Williamson High School participates in “Stop the Bleed” program

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Williamson High School in Tioga County took part in the Stop the Bleed training program put on by UPMC.

The program teaches valuable techniques to community members on how to quickly stop blood loss and provides kits for schools in case of an emergency.

“On average, 297 shootings happen per day throughout the United States and the concern with this is someone can die from bleeding within 3 to 5 minutes,” says Andrew Tom of UPMC. “So it’s more important than ever that we get the local public on board with learning this training and learning these techniques.

The Williamson high school principal stated that this program helps add to preparedness and safety plans that school already has in place and that school and student safety is a top priority.

The program began in 2017 after the deadly shooting at sandy hook elementary in Connecticut.