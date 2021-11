Stephen Leatherman, aka “Dr. Beach,” has released his annual list of the top 10 beaches in America, and his top pick for 2021 is Hapuna Beach State Park on Hawaii’s Big Island. (Michael Darden/West Hawaii Today via AP, File)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the Watkins Glen Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and those who attend will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. Participants will also be placed into a drawing to win a trip for two to Hawaii.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-Red-Cross or visit the Red Cross website.