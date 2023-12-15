ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Tomorrow, 607 Unity Unlimited will be hosting its 2nd annual Winter Wonderland gathering at the Elmira Meals on Wheels location.

Tickets are $10 a person. Children will have a chance to see Santa and receive a gift from him. The money raised will help feed those who need food in the coming months.

“We make sure we try to feed the community and just give back to the community,” said Jeremy Moss, Public Relations Director for 607 Unity Unlimited. “Try to get things local in town that are fun filled family events that you can bring your kids out to and have a great time.”

There’s a little more than a hundred tickets left. You can buy them tomorrow at the event. It’s from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Williams Street in Elmira.